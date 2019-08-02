UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Chairman Urges Orphan Children To Seek Knowledge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 08:40 PM

NAB chairman urges orphan children to seek knowledge

Exhorting orphan children to seek knowledge, Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retrd) Javed Iqbal said education was the key to success as it makes us aware of knowledge, skills, ethics and other basics of life

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Exhorting orphan children to seek knowledge, Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retrd) Javed Iqbal said education was the key to success as it makes us aware of knowledge, skills, ethics and other basics of life.

Addressing orphan children of Pakistan Sweet Home, he urged the children to follow the teachings, Sunnah and footsteps of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) for leading a pious life.

He said the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was a born-orphan, while His mother also passed away in early childhood.

He advised the children to work hard and have firm belief on Allah Almighty for excelling in life as they were enjoying all facilities, which even ordinary children were missing.

The chairman NAB said he himself studied in a mediocre school in Balochistan while the Sweet Home children were studying in quality schools.

He said he belonged to a mediocre family and worked hard for achieving success in his life, adding now God had given him every facility one could only imagine.

He said NAB would impart one week training to position holder children of Pakistan Sweet Home. The chairman NAB donated Rs 500,000 to the children of Pakistan Sweet Home.

Earlier, the children of Pakistan Sweet Home warmly welcomed the chairman NAB, by presenting tableau, songs, speeches, etc. The chairman NAB evinced keen interest in the events and appreciated the performance of the children of Pakistan Sweet Home.

Speaking on the occasion, Patron-in chief Pakistan Sweet Home Zamurrad Khan, and CEO of Pakistan Sweet Home appreciated the donation given by the chairman NAB from his own pocket.

He said Pakistan Sweet Home was intending to open a state of the art Cadet College in Gujar Khan to impart quality education among children of Pakistan Sweet Home besides providing educational facilities in various parts of the country without any government financial help.

He lauded the efforts of NAB under the leadership of Justice (R) Javed Iqbal for the eradication of corruption from the country and making NAB a vibrant organization.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Balochistan National Accountability Bureau Education Gujar Khan God Family All From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy holds inauguration ceremony of 21st ..

20 seconds ago

Masood Khan welcomes President Trump’s fresh off ..

19 minutes ago

Infinix inaugurates first official store in Karach ..

34 minutes ago

Disagreement on MTI system. Pakistan Institute of ..

10 minutes ago

No confidence move makes entire Senate doubtful :S ..

10 minutes ago

Governemt alleges charges of corruption on another ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.