NAB chairman urges orphan children to seek knowledge

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Exhorting orphan children to seek knowledge, Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retrd) Javed Iqbal said education was the key to success as it makes us aware of knowledge, skills, ethics and other basics of life

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Exhorting orphan children to seek knowledge, Chairman National Accountability Bureau NAB ) Justice (Retrd) Javed Iqbal said education was the key to success as it makes us aware of knowledge, skills, ethics and other basics of life.

Addressing orphan children of Pakistan Sweet Home, he urged the children to follow the teachings, Sunnah and footsteps of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) for leading a pious life.

He said the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was a born-orphan, while His mother also passed away in early childhood.

He advised the children to work hard and have firm belief on Allah Almighty for excelling in life as they were enjoying all facilities, which even ordinary children were missing.

The chairman NAB said he himself studied in a mediocre school in Balochistan while the Sweet Home children were studying in quality schools.

He said he belonged to a mediocre family and worked hard for achieving success in his life, adding now God had given him every facility one could only imagine.

He said NAB would impart one week training to position holder children of Pakistan Sweet Home. The chairman NAB donated Rs 500,000 to the children of Pakistan Sweet Home.

Earlier, the children of Pakistan Sweet Home warmly welcomed the chairman NAB, by presenting tableau, songs, speeches, etc. The chairman NAB evinced keen interest in the events and appreciated the performance of the children of Pakistan Sweet Home.

Speaking on the occasion, Patron-in chief Pakistan Sweet Home Zamurrad Khan, and CEO of Pakistan Sweet Home appreciated the donation given by the chairman NAB from his own pocket.

He said Pakistan Sweet Home was intending to open a state of the art Cadet College in Gujar Khan to impart quality education among children of Pakistan Sweet Home besides providing educational facilities in various parts of the country without any government financial help.

He lauded the efforts of NAB under the leadership of Justice (R) Javed Iqbal for the eradication of corruption from the country and making NAB a vibrant organization.