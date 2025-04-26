NAB chairman visits Lahore bureau, reviews major operations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Lieutenant General (retd) Nazir Ahmad conducted a visit to NAB Lahore offices, where he reviewed the bureau’s ongoing operations and overall performance.

During comprehensive briefings by Director General NAB Lahore Muhammad Ahtram Dar and investigation teams, the chairman assessed the progress in major corruption cases. He praised NAB Lahore’s pivotal role in national accountability efforts and reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening the Bureau through policy reforms, transparency, and modernization.

NAB Director General Operations Amjad Majeed Aulakh also attended the briefing from NAB Headquarters.

Addressing the session, NAB Chairman emphasized that NAB Lahore plays a pivotal role in the organization’s overall performance. He highlighted that from NAB’s inception till 2022, the Bureau successfully recovered Rs. 790 billion in corruption cases. However, over the last two years alone, NAB has achieved a record-breaking recovery of Rs. 5.4 trillion, made possible through recent policy reforms and the tireless efforts of NAB officers.

During his visit, NAB Chairman handed over a cheque worth Rs. 35 million to a representative of the Punjab government. He noted that the recent policy reforms introduced at NAB have been positively received by the bureaucracy, which has helped eliminate the culture of delays in official file processing due to fear.

He emphasized the promotion of a paper-free culture within the institution, saying that digital transformation will significantly enhance efficiency and accelerate case progress.

NAB Chairman also received an in-depth briefing regarding the merger of Lake View Meadows with State Life Cooperative Housing Society (Phase 2) and personally visited the project site to review progress. Officials of Lake View Meadows provided a detailed overview of ongoing developments.

The chairman announced that, under the supervision of NAB Lahore, 7,650 affectees of State Life Cooperative Housing Society (Phase 2) will be allotted developed plots worth Rs. 77 billion. He underlined that completing the merger and development process swiftly and transparently remains NAB’s top priority. He further assured that all stages, including formal approvals from relevant institutions and timely development work, will be closely monitored. He reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to maximizing output in the minimum possible time, ensuring full implementation of this objective.

The chairman also praised DG NAB Lahore, Muhammad Ahtram Dar, and the entire NAB Lahore Bureau for their outstanding performance and dedication.