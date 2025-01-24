NAB Chairman Visits Multan, Promises Cooperation For Protection Of State Land
Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2025 | 11:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Lt. Gen. (Retired) Nazir Ahmad visited NAB Multan office on Friday and chaired a meeting with representatives of different departments.
Representatives of board of Revenue (BoR) Punjab, Revenue department south Punjab, Cholistan Development Authority (CDA) and Forest department south Punjab attended the meeting.
The Chairman NAB asked the departments in South Punjab to improve cooperation in performance of duty and achieve targets set to counter corruption and highlighted steps that can be taken to protect the state land.
He said that departments should take effective steps to get the state land vacated from the illegal occupants, NAB spokesman said in a statement on Friday.
Lt. Gen. (Retired) Nazir Ahmad said that NAB would extend necessary cooperation to departments in this connection.
He appreciated the performance of NAB Multan Regional Office and assigned them targets to combat corruption.
