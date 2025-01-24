Open Menu

NAB Chairman Visits Multan, Promises Cooperation For Protection Of State Land

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2025 | 11:50 PM

NAB chairman visits Multan, promises cooperation for protection of state land

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Lt. Gen. (Retired) Nazir Ahmad visited NAB Multan office on Friday and chaired a meeting with representatives of different departments.

Representatives of board of Revenue (BoR) Punjab, Revenue department south Punjab, Cholistan Development Authority (CDA) and Forest department south Punjab attended the meeting.

The Chairman NAB asked the departments in South Punjab to improve cooperation in performance of duty and achieve targets set to counter corruption and highlighted steps that can be taken to protect the state land.

He said that departments should take effective steps to get the state land vacated from the illegal occupants, NAB spokesman said in a statement on Friday.

Lt. Gen. (Retired) Nazir Ahmad said that NAB would extend necessary cooperation to departments in this connection.

He appreciated the performance of NAB Multan Regional Office and assigned them targets to combat corruption.

Recent Stories

Somali President praises UAE's support for develop ..

Somali President praises UAE's support for development efforts in Somalia

6 minutes ago
 FTA clarifies penalties for unpaid corporate taxes

FTA clarifies penalties for unpaid corporate taxes

1 hour ago
 Egypt secures $2 billion syndicated facility to bo ..

Egypt secures $2 billion syndicated facility to bolster economic growth

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid: Over AED1 billion in housing ..

Mohammed bin Rashid: Over AED1 billion in housing approvals for 1,300 citizens i ..

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Beninese Foreign Minister disc ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Beninese Foreign Minister discuss bilateral ties

3 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders highlights importance of ..

Muslim Council of Elders highlights importance of promoting culture of lifelong ..

3 hours ago
Extreme climate events in 2024 disrupted 242 milli ..

Extreme climate events in 2024 disrupted 242 million students: UNICEF

3 hours ago
 SEF 2025 to host over 12,000 attendees

SEF 2025 to host over 12,000 attendees

3 hours ago
 UNRWA facing unprecedented challenges in Gaza

UNRWA facing unprecedented challenges in Gaza

4 hours ago
 Modon Holding announces partnership with Broadgate ..

Modon Holding announces partnership with Broadgate REIT to deliver 2 Finsbury Av ..

4 hours ago
 PM establishes special task force to curb groups i ..

PM establishes special task force to curb groups involved in human trafficking

4 hours ago
 Former US President Biden rejects Dr. Aafia Siddiq ..

Former US President Biden rejects Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s clemency appeal

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan