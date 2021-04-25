UrduPoint.com
NAB Chairman Vows Pursuing Mega Corruption Cases Sans Succumbing Any Duress

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 09:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Sunday vowed continue pursuing billion of rupee mega corruption cases sans succumbing to any duress or intimidation.

In a statement, he said the law will take its course in mega corruption scams including sugar, flour, money laundering, fake accounts, abuse of authority, assets beyond means, and fake housing society scams.

He said the Bureau took action against the sacred cows against whom any punitive measures were incomprehensible, besides filing 1,269 references against such influential elements in various accountability courts where law will take its course.

NAB and corruption can't go together, he said adding in the last three years the bureau has directly or indirectly recovered Rs 487 billion and deposited in the national exchequer.

He advised detractors to have a look at the performance as the bureau has recovered whooping Rs 790 billion - being considered the best performance of any anti Corruption institute.

