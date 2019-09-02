UrduPoint.com
NAB Chairman Will Preside A Meeting Today

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 06:38 PM

NAB chairman will preside a meeting today

The Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Retired Javed Iqbal will preside over a meeting on Tuesday (Today) in NAB headquarter

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd September, 2019) The Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Retired Javed Iqbal will preside over a meeting on Tuesday (Today) in NAB headquarter.According to media reports, The 5 director general's performance report will be reviewed and after that 4 members will be promoted to grade 21.

DG Irfan Naeem Mangi, Shehzad Saleem and Fayyaz Qureshi will be promoted while Mirza Irfan Baig and Mirza Sultan are also included in promotion but 4 will be promoted.Investigatorsof Panama and fraud cases will also be promoted.

