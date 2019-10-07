LHC sets three convicts free The Lahore High Court on Monday set three persons free who had previously been sentenced to death over charges of killing parents of NAB incumbent chairman Justice retired Javed Iqbal after prosecution failed to come up with strong evidence against them

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019) NAB Chairman’s parents murder case: LHC sets three convicts free The Lahore High Court on Monday set three persons free who had previously been sentenced to death over charges of killing parents of NAB incumbent chairman Justice retired Javed Iqbal after prosecution failed to come up with strong evidence against them.

A LHC division bench passed the judgment on appeal moved by Naved Iqbal, the step brother of NAB chairman, two others including Abbass Shakir and Ameen Ali challenging their conviction in the Sessions court.

A trial court in 2016 awarded death sentence to three appellants including Navel Iqbal, Abbas Shakir and Ameen Ali and fined Rs 550,000 each for murdering the parents of NAB’s incumbent chairman.

However, the appellants challenged the verdict of the trial court and said that the police just arrested them over suspicion and there were no witnesses against them.

They said police could not produce sufficient evidence against them.

They appealed to the court to set aside the trial court’s decision and set them free. After hearing arguments of both sides, the bench allowed appeal and set all three appellants including Naveed Iqbal, the step brother of NAB Chairman Justice Retired Javed Iqbal, free, giving them the benefit of doubt.

In January 2011, the parents of NAB chairman Justice retired Javed Iqbal were found murdered under mysterious circumstances. Police initially said that Malik Abdul Hameed, 80, and Zunaira , 70, were suffocated to death in their bedroom.

It may be mentioned here that NAB Chairman Justice retired Javed Iqbal had been serving as the senior judge of the Supreme Court when his parents were found dead under mysterious circumstances. And today all the convicts are free as prosecution has failed to furnish strong evidence against them.