NAB Chairmen For Expeditious Conclusion Of Cases

Muhammad Irfan 12 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 09:08 PM

NAB chairmen for expeditious conclusion of cases

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal Friday expressed satisfaction over the performance of the bureau and directed the officers to utilise all available resources to take mega corruption white collar crime cases to logical conclusion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal Friday expressed satisfaction over the performance of the bureau and directed the officers to utilise all available resources to take mega corruption white collar crime cases to logical conclusion.

Chairing a high level meeting, he directed the concerned to vigorously pursue corruption cases in respective accountability courts so that the corrupt elements should be punished.

The meeting was told that out of 179 mega corruption cases - 63 had been concluded by various accountability courts due to vigorous prosecution of the bureau.

Whereas 95 mega corruption cases were still under trial in different accountability courts.

The meeting was informed that some 1,369 corruption cases having accumulative value of Rs 950 billion were under trial at various accountability courts.

NAB has received 15,871 complaints in 2020, of which 1,681 complaint verifications, 1,326 inquiries and 496 investigations were approved by the bureau besides recovering record Rs 321.4829 billion directly or indirectly from corrupt elements during the year 2020.

The meeting was told that the bureau has received 487,964 complaints, conducted 15,930 complaint verifications, 10,041 inquiries, 4,598 investigation since inception. While 3,682 references were also filed during the aforementioned period.

The bureau has recovered Rs 790 billion directly or indirectly from corrupt elements since bureau's inception, which is maximum recovery as comparing to other such anti-corruption institutes.

