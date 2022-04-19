UrduPoint.com

NAB Challenges Acquittal Of Ashraf, Gilani In Chairman OGRA Appointment Reference

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2022 | 06:40 PM

NAB challenges acquittal of Ashraf, Gilani in chairman OGRA appointment reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday filed an appeal to Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging acquittal of six accused including two former prime ministers Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani from chairman OGRA appointment reference.

The prosecutor general NAB filed the appeal to the high court with the approval of chairman NAB.

The appeal had stated that former chairman Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Tauqeer Sadiq had been appointed on July 22, 2009 against the rules and procedure. The accountability court had acquitted the accused on March 17, in the reference under NAB amendment ordinance.

The NAB said that the reference was filed before the promulgation and imposition of NAB amendment Ordinance, 2021. It said that this law couldn't be applied on the references filed before the amendments.

It further said that the trial court had acquittal the accused without solid reasons and in hustle. The NAB prayed the court to set aside the decision of accountability court and restore reference against the accused.

The NAB had also named Sikandar Hayat Maken, Javed Nazir, Shaukat Hayat Durrani and Tauqeer Sadiq as co-accused in the reference.

