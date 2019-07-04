UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Challenges Baber Awan's Acquittal In Nandipur Project Reference

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 04:29 PM

NAB challenges Baber Awan's acquittal in Nandipur project reference

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Thursday filed an appeal to Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging the acquittal of ex-law minister Dr. Baber Awan and retired Justice Riaz Kiyani from trial court in Nandipur Power case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Thursday filed an appeal to Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging the acquittal of ex-law minister Dr. Baber Awan and retired Justice Riaz Kiyani from trial court in Nandipur Power case.

Deputy Prosecutor General (DPG) NAB Sardar Muzafar Abbasi filed an appeal to IHC. The NAB had also included the investigation report on delaying execution of the project and charges against the accused persons in its appeal.

The plea stated that seven accused included ex-law minister Baber Awan had been indicted in reference by the trial court on March 11, this year. The delay in execution of the project had caused a loss of Rs 27.

3 billion to the national exchequer.

NAB further stated that the trial court had acquitted the two accused without giving it proper opportunity to produce evidence against them. The decision of accountability court was taken in haste and against the standards of justice, it further added.

It prayed the court to set aside the decision of accountability court dated June 25, acquitting Baber Awan and Riaz Kiyani.

It may be mentioned here that five accused had filed acquittal pleas to the trial court. The petitions of three persons including former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf had been rejected while two accused including Baber Awan had been acquitted.

Related Topics

Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau March May June Islamabad High Court From Billion Court

Recent Stories

Salute to heroes! Rescue official dies on line of ..

11 minutes ago

Here’s What Pakistan Need to do Against Banglade ..

19 minutes ago

NUST Centre for International Peace & Stability to ..

21 minutes ago

Zong 4G and Huawei SuccessfullyTested China Mobile ..

26 minutes ago

Hubco issues one of the largest Right Shares in Pa ..

37 minutes ago

CDA warns hotels, motels for removing encroachment ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.