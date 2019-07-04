The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Thursday filed an appeal to Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging the acquittal of ex-law minister Dr. Baber Awan and retired Justice Riaz Kiyani from trial court in Nandipur Power case

Deputy Prosecutor General (DPG) NAB Sardar Muzafar Abbasi filed an appeal to IHC. The NAB had also included the investigation report on delaying execution of the project and charges against the accused persons in its appeal.

The plea stated that seven accused included ex-law minister Baber Awan had been indicted in reference by the trial court on March 11, this year. The delay in execution of the project had caused a loss of Rs 27.

3 billion to the national exchequer.

NAB further stated that the trial court had acquitted the two accused without giving it proper opportunity to produce evidence against them. The decision of accountability court was taken in haste and against the standards of justice, it further added.

It prayed the court to set aside the decision of accountability court dated June 25, acquitting Baber Awan and Riaz Kiyani.

It may be mentioned here that five accused had filed acquittal pleas to the trial court. The petitions of three persons including former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf had been rejected while two accused including Baber Awan had been acquitted.