ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ):The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday approached the Supreme Court to challenge the bail granted to PPP leader Khursheed Shah's family in the asset beyond means case.

The NAB has challenged the bail granted to Khursheed Shah's wives, Bibi Gul Naz and Bibi Talat and his son, Zeerak Shah, and nephew.

The bureau has appealed to the court to cancel the bails granted to all the accused in the case and declare Sindh High Court's April 22 decision as null and void.

The NAB has contended that SHC overlooked the evidence gathered against the accused and did not investigate the facts correctly.

The bureau has also alleged that the SHC in its decision ignored the rules issued by the Supreme Court.

The bureau told the apex court that Shah spent more than Rs710 million from 2005 till 2019. It added that the PPP leader and his family were unable to justify the $84,000 in their bank accounts which the bureau came to know after an investigation.

The appeal also stated that Shah and his family were also unable to provide a money trail of the Rs370 million in their bank accounts.

NAB said it was investigating Syed Zeerak Khursheed Shah in a 2008 case involving a 28-acre property. It was purchased in 2005 under his name when he was of tender age and did not have any source of income.

The bureau has accused Shah's wives of being involved in disguising the true nature of transactions and laundering proceeds of crime in payments of sale and purchase of 12 immovable properties, adding that they unlawfully and willfully facilitated him.

"They acted in connivance and accumulated assets beyond their known sources of income, which are disproportionate to their known pecuniary sources of income," NAB wrote in the petition, adding that their bail should be cancelled on this basis.