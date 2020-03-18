UrduPoint.com
NAB Challenges Fawad Hassan Fawad's Bail In Supreme Court

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 09:20 PM

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday challenged the bail granted to former principal secretary to the prime minister, Fawad Hassan Fawad in assets case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday challenged the bail granted to former principal secretary to the prime minister, Fawad Hassan Fawad in assets case.

On January 21, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had granted bail to Fawad Hassan Fawad in the assets case.

The court ordered Fawad to submit Rs 10 million surety bond in the court for his bail.

The NAB in its plea stated that the LHC had passed judgment in the case by neglecting the facts, the properties under name of accused and his relatives were expensive as compared to his known sources of income.

The NAB pleaded the court to nullify the LHC's judgment.

