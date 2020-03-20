UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Challenges Hamza Shahbaz's Bail Plea In Supreme Court

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 09:16 PM

NAB challenges Hamza Shahbaz's bail plea in Supreme Court

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday challenged the bail granted by the Lahore High Court to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza Shehbaz in the Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday challenged the bail granted by the Lahore High Court to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza Shehbaz in the Supreme Court.

The anti-graft watchdog, in its appeal, stated that the bail plea of the PML-N leader, whi is Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, was not admissible. The observations made by the LHC during the proceedings of the Hamza Shehbaz's bail plea would affect trial of reference being conducted by the accountability court, it added.

The NAB plea stated that the inquiry was initiated against Hamza Shehbaz after receiving a complaint that he had misappropriated Rs 360 million funds issued to the Local Government.

According to NAB, Shehbaz Sharif, being chief minister of Punjab, had misused his authority and issued a directive for the construction of a drain in Chiniot district primarily to benefit the Ramazan Sugar Mills owned by his sons.

It further stated that the LHC did not review the facts as Hamza Shehbaz's bail plea was not maintainable. It was not a hardship case.

The LHC had granted bail to Hamza Shehbaz in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case in February. He was arrested by NAB on June 11 last year

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Supreme Court Chief Minister Lahore High Court National Accountability Bureau Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Chiniot February June Muslim Government Million Court Punjab Assembly Opposition

Recent Stories

Paris police detain two over face mask hoarding

3 minutes ago

Myrrh-Streaming Icon Will Not Come to US From Russ ..

3 minutes ago

Drug peddler held with imported wine

3 minutes ago

Consular Department of Russian Embassy in Qatar Li ..

3 minutes ago

Nine Laboratories in Moscow to Conduct Around 10,0 ..

10 minutes ago

Corona pandemic to be overcome soon: Ajmal Wazir

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.