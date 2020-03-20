The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday challenged the bail granted by the Lahore High Court to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza Shehbaz in the Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday challenged the bail granted by the Lahore High Court to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza Shehbaz in the Supreme Court.

The anti-graft watchdog, in its appeal, stated that the bail plea of the PML-N leader, whi is Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, was not admissible. The observations made by the LHC during the proceedings of the Hamza Shehbaz's bail plea would affect trial of reference being conducted by the accountability court, it added.

The NAB plea stated that the inquiry was initiated against Hamza Shehbaz after receiving a complaint that he had misappropriated Rs 360 million funds issued to the Local Government.

According to NAB, Shehbaz Sharif, being chief minister of Punjab, had misused his authority and issued a directive for the construction of a drain in Chiniot district primarily to benefit the Ramazan Sugar Mills owned by his sons.

It further stated that the LHC did not review the facts as Hamza Shehbaz's bail plea was not maintainable. It was not a hardship case.

The LHC had granted bail to Hamza Shehbaz in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case in February. He was arrested by NAB on June 11 last year