ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Thursday moved a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging the acquittal of former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and others in Piran Gaib Rental Power reference.

The petition said the trial court had ignored the evidence of NAB in deciding the acquittal pleas of Pervaiz Ashraf and others in rental power case.

It prayed the court to turn down the verdict of accountability court, dated June 30, as null and void.

The petition had named the accused including Pervaiz Ashraf, Ismail Qureshi, Shahid Rafi, Shaukat Tareen, Tahir Basharrat Cheema, Muhammad Saleem Arif, Chaudhry Abdul Qadeer and Iqbal Ali Shah in the case.