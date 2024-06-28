NAB Challenges PTI Founder's Bail In 190mln Pounds Scam Case
Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2024 | 08:13 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday challenged the post-arrest bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder before the Supreme Court in 190 million Pounds scam case.
NAB, in its plea, prayed the top court to set aside the verdict of Islamabad High Court of May 14, granting bail to the PTI founder.
It also requested the court to suspend the IHC's judgment till the final decision into the appeal.
NAB took the plea that the IHC had used the powers of the trial court and did not view the facts completely. The IHC could not record the statements of witnesses like that of the trial court.
The petitioner raised nine questions over the grant of bail by the IHC, saying that a corruption reference was filed against the PTI founder under the NAB law and Constitution.
