The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the release of Pakistan People Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Inam Memon on bail in corruption references

The plea submitted by the NAB special prosecutor, stated that the bail granted to Sharjeel Inam Memon by the Sindh High Court on June 24 was contrary to the facts and pleaded the apex court to void the SHC orders. NAB was the affected party of the Sindh High Court order, the application stated.

The NAB plea stated that the SHC's June 24 order was not in accordance with the law.

On June 21, the NAB chairman had issued Sharjeel Memon's arrest warrant pursuant to the law.