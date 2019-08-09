UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Challenges Sharjeel's Release On Bail

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 07:59 PM

NAB challenges Sharjeel's release on bail

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the release of Pakistan People Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Inam Memon on bail in corruption references

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the release of Pakistan People Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Inam Memon on bail in corruption references.

The plea submitted by the NAB special prosecutor, stated that the bail granted to Sharjeel Inam Memon by the Sindh High Court on June 24 was contrary to the facts and pleaded the apex court to void the SHC orders. NAB was the affected party of the Sindh High Court order, the application stated.

The NAB plea stated that the SHC's June 24 order was not in accordance with the law.

On June 21, the NAB chairman had issued Sharjeel Memon's arrest warrant pursuant to the law.

Related Topics

Corruption Supreme Court Sindh High Court Sharjeel Memon National Accountability Bureau Pakistan People Party June Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court

Recent Stories

Umm Al Quwain Ruler to perform Eid Al Adha prayer ..

16 minutes ago

Crackdown against gas thieves in full swing in Pes ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan heading towards development under Prime M ..

2 minutes ago

Gold Rates in Pakistan on Friday 09 Aug 2019

2 minutes ago

Karachi Development Authority to celebrate Indepen ..

2 minutes ago

Weather turns pleasant after rain in Multan

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.