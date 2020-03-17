The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday challenged Speaker Sindh Agha Siraj Durrani's bail granted by Sindh High Court in the Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday challenged Speaker Sindh Agha Siraj Durrani's bail granted by Sindh High Court in the Supreme Court.

The SHC granted bail to Agha Siraj Durrani on December 13, 2019.

The NAB in its plea stated that the Sindh High Court released Agha Siraj Khan Durrani on bail without reviewing the evidence.

The petition stated that the Sindh High Court could not acquit the accused in this manner without properly reviewing the evidence.

The petition pleaded the court to suspend SHC bail orders.