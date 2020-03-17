UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Challenges Speaker Sindh Assembly Siraj Durrani's Bail In Supreme Court

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 07:24 PM

NAB challenges Speaker Sindh Assembly Siraj Durrani's bail in Supreme Court

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday challenged Speaker Sindh Agha Siraj Durrani's bail granted by Sindh High Court in the Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday challenged Speaker Sindh Agha Siraj Durrani's bail granted by Sindh High Court in the Supreme Court.

The SHC granted bail to Agha Siraj Durrani on December 13, 2019.

The NAB in its plea stated that the Sindh High Court released Agha Siraj Khan Durrani on bail without reviewing the evidence.

The petition stated that the Sindh High Court could not acquit the accused in this manner without properly reviewing the evidence.

The petition pleaded the court to suspend SHC bail orders.

Related Topics

Sindh Supreme Court Sindh High Court National Accountability Bureau December 2019 Court

Recent Stories

ESMA achieves significant change in consumer cultu ..

25 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad asks traders to ensu ..

34 seconds ago

60 percent women working in agriculture sector rem ..

36 seconds ago

German Foreign Ministry Warns Against Any Travel A ..

38 seconds ago

5000 masks/disposable gloves distributed among pol ..

40 seconds ago

UEFA proposes postponing Euro 2020 to 2021: source ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.