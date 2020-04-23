UrduPoint.com
NAB Challenges Yousaf Abbas Sharif's Bail In SC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 06:10 PM

NAB challenges Yousaf Abbas Sharif's bail in SC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Thursday challenged the bail granted to Yousaf Abbas Sharif, nephew of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

The NAB in its plea urged the apex court to turn down the Lahore High Court (LHC) verdict regarding granting the bail to Yousaf Abbas Sharif as the facts in the case were not thoroughly reviewed by the high court.

The NAB said Yousaf Abbas Sharif remained CEO of Chaudhry Sugar Mills and played an important role in corruption and caused billions of rupees loss to the national exchequer.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

