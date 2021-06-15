NAB chief distributes Rs 900m among 660 affectees of Toyota Motors scandal

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Javed Iqbal Tuesday said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and corruption could not go together as the anti-corruption department had been set up to serve the poor and not the rich.

Addressing a ceremony held to distribute cheques worth Rs 900 million among 660 affectees of Toyota Gujranwala Motors scandal at NAB Regional office here, he said that the Bureau was not an issue, but a solution to the issues. He said that constructive criticism could help learn about various dimensions for taking action against corruption. But there were always two ways of criticism; so if someone could not project a positive image, he should not depress and deject people by indulging in criticism for the sake of criticism.

He said that some accused persons, after appearing before the courts in various cases, speak against NAB, adding that negative criticism of NAB by some political leaders could not make any difference as the Bureau was an independent institution, working to take action against corruption.

Javed Iqbal said that in the past, it was alleged that investors and businessmen were not satisfied with NAB and the investment had been affected by the NAB operations, he added. The chairman said that if the investors were afraid of NAB action, there had not been positive trend in the stock markets and construction sector besides significant increase in economic reserves in the country.

He said that some elements were asking for amending the NAB laws, but they should read these laws first. He said an ordinance had also been brought earlier to amend the NAB law, which remained imposed for four months and no major decision was made during that period in the presence of the ordinance. However, later that amendment was withdrawn.

Those intending to bring an amendment to the NAB law should read the Supreme Court decision pertaining to Asfandyar Wali, he added.

Regarding money laundering, Javed Iqbal said that NAB would definitely continue its proceedings if there would be enough evidence including statements of witnesses in the corruption cases.

He said it was a huge challenge to recover the looted money from the accused, adding that NAB was a people-friendly institution, working to take measures only for checking and curbing corruption and uplift of the country.

He appreciated the performance of NAB Lahore's combine investigation team and DG NAB Lahore as owing to their efforts, the first installment of cheques worth Rs 900 million were being handed over to 660 affectees of Toyota Gujranwala Motors.

DG Lahore Shahzad Saleem told the meeting that NAB Lahore, since its establishment, had recovered Rs 110 billion from the corrupt elements. During the last four years, it had recovered Rs 73.99 billion, out of which Rs 13.24 billion were recovered through plea bargain and Rs 60.74 billion by indirect recovery. The ratio of annual performance of NAB Lahore was recorded as 713 per cent, he added.

He said that due to NAB Lahore's efforts, about Rs 800 billion were saved in the IPPs matter, while more savings were expected in the coming days.

Referring to All Pakistan Textile Mills Association patron-in-chief statement, the DG said due to decrease in IPPs payments, the textile industry was provided with electricity on special tariff, which was expected to increase exports by $8 billion till next year.

Later, the NAB chairman distributed cheques worth Rs 900 million among 660 affectees of Toyota Gujranwala Motors. The affectees also appreciated the efforts of NAB, led by its chairman for recovering their looted money.