NAB Chief Orders Inquiry Of Rs1b Scam' That Led To Anchorperson's Murder

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 08:20 PM

NAB chief orders inquiry of Rs1b scam' that led to anchorperson's murder

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has directed inquiry against Atif Zaman for extracting billions of rupees from people on the pretext of giving double profit in Karachi, said a press statement here on SaturdayIt is pertinent to mention here that Zaman also extracted Rs1 billion scam from the anchorperson of a private news channel that later led to the murder of Mureed Abbas in Karachi

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th August, 2019) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has directed inquiry against Atif Zaman for extracting billions of rupees from people on the pretext of giving double profit in Karachi, said a press statement here on SaturdayIt is pertinent to mention here that Zaman also extracted Rs1 billion scam from the anchorperson of a private news channel that later led to the murder of Mureed Abbas in Karachi.Zaman was doing fake tire business in Karachi and he was used to extract money from innocent people on the name of double profit.

It is pertinent to mention here that Atif Zaman had killed Mureed Abbas and his friend Khizer Hayat in Karachi couple of weeks ago.

The Karachi police are investigating the double-murder case.The NAB chairman's directions arrived after receiving a large number of complaints made by people and the Karachi police. Atif Zaman was used to extract money from people on the name of profit and later the fraudster gang fled with the extracted money of poor people.

