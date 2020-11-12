NAB closed investigations against Pervaiz Elahi

The Executive Board Meeting (EBM) of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday authorized closing investigations against Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi owing to the absence of evidence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ):The Executive Board Meeting (EBM) of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday authorized closing investigations against Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi owing to the absence of evidence.

Executive Board Meeting also approved to file seven corruption references, conducting six investigations and three inquiries against various personalities.

The EBM chaired by Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal made it clear that the investigations were being initiated on the basis of allegations and decision to go ahead with the case is given after assessing the merits of the case and knowing flip side of the coin, said NAB spokesman.

The EBM authorized filing a reference against Rehmat Ali, former Health Minister, Balochistan on the allegations of abuse of authority, awarding illegal contracts, making illegal appointments and accumulating assets beyond means.

The forum accorded approval of filing corruption reference against Mir Muhammad Sadiq Imrani, former Minister Balochistan on the allegations of devouring five acre land of All Pakistan Clerk Association illegally thus inflicting Rs 280.26 million losses to national exchequer.

The EBM authorized filing another corruption reference against Maqbool Ahmed, former Secretary Mines and Minerals Development Department, Balochistan.

They have been accused of awarding contract to their favourite company by reducing the reserve price to Rs 21 million from Rs 32.15 million, thus inflicting Rs 11 million losses to national exchequer.

The EBM accorded approval of filing another corruption reference against Nisar ullah Khan, former district officer, District Bannu, former District officer FC, Bannu and others due to their involvement in awarding illegal agreement of FC's land in district Bannu and Tank, which causes Rs 160.27 million losses to national exchequer.

The EBM authorized filing corruption reference against Sher Zaman Khan, former Deputy Project Director, Muhammad Jehangir Khan, Project Director, Pat Feeder Canal Extension project, Abdul Hameed Mengal, former Deputy Project Director, Muhammad Jehangir Khan, Project Director, Abdul Jabbar, former Assistant Engineer, Sardar Khan Soomro, former Assistant Engineer, Muhammad Abrahim Rind, former Chief Resident Engineer, National Development Consultants, Lahore, and others.

They have been accused of illegally approving escalation charges in the funds of Pat Federal Canal project extension in connivance with the contractor which inflicted Rs 597.

741 million losses to national exchequer.

EBM authorized filing another corruption reference against Arshad Ahmed Khan, former District Health officer, Nowshera, Dr Abuzar, District Officer Prevention, Dr Mujtaba Ali, former Coordinator EPI on the their involvement in 127 illegal appointments in different hospitals in Dirstrict Nowshera, which incurred heavy losses to the national exchequer.

The EBM accorded approval of filing corruption reference against Mara Jan,former Manager Industrial Development Bank of Pakistan, Gilgit, Qalab Ali, former chairman District Council Gilgit, on transferring the commission amount after lending Rs 5.72 million loan in his personal account through a cheque, which inflicted millions of rupees losses to national exchequer.

The EBM authorized conducting six investigations against various personalities including Sardar Asiq Hussain Gopang, member National Assembly and others, Aftab Ahmed Khan Memon, Secretary Utilisation Department, Shaukat Jokhio, former District Officer, Revenue and others, Muhammad Sohail, former Director General, Officers/officials of Malir Development Authority Karachi and others, Ghulam Shabbir Sheikh, former Acting Inspector General IG, Sindh and others, management of Planning and Development , Balochistan and others, Shahid Saleem Qureshi, former secretary Sports and Youth Affairs, Balochistan.

The EBM also accorded approval of conducting three inquiries against several persons including Abdullah Venice, former member Provincial Assembly and others, Aurangzeb, chief operating officer, Al-Kabir Town Private Limited, Lahore, Sohaib Ashfaq and Nasir Farooq, Inspector Punjab Police.

The EBM has authorized closing investigations against Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Speaker Punjab Assembly/former minister Local Government Department, Punjab and others. EBM also authorized closing inquiry against Qazi Laiq Ahmed, former Director General Peshawar and others and Khalid Sherdil owing to absence of evidence as per law.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman NAB Hussain Asghar, Prosecutor General Accountability Syed Asghar Haider and Director General Operations Zahir Shah. Whereas Director Generals of regional bureaus and other senior officers attended the meeting via video link.