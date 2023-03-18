UrduPoint.com

NAB Closes Inquiry Against Engr Amir Muqam Over Lack Of Evidence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2023 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Peshawar has closed an inquiry into allegations of assets beyond known sources of income and accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income against Adviser to the Prime Minister and others due to absence of credible evidence.

The decision to close the inquiry was made based on the findings of the final inquiry report and recommendations of the authority's Executive board, which stated that there was a lack of cogent evidence to pursue the case further.

According to a notification, the NAB chairman approved the closure of the inquiry against Amir Muqam, a former MNA and Adviser to the ex-Prime Minister, Muqam had been under investigation for his alleged involvement in these cases.

When asked to comment on the closure of the inquiry, Engr Amir Muqam expressed his views and thanked Allah Almighty and condemned the former government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) for framing baseless cases against the opponents.

