NAB, CMIT sign MoU to eliminate corruption from Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ):National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Chief Minister Inspection Team Balochistan (CMIT) Tuesday inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to eliminate corruption from the province under the supervision of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal.

In this regard, a ceremony was held here at the Chief Minister Secretariat. As per MoU, both the sectors agreed to make joint efforts against the menace of corruption in the province.

The MoU ceremony was attended by Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, NAB Director General Balochistan Farmanullah Khan, Balochistan Chief Secretary Fazeel Asghar and CMIT Chairman Sajjad Bhatta.

According to the accord, NAB Balochistan and CMIT would work together to curb corruption in the province. The CMIT would refer irregularities and illegal measures in the development projects and schemes that cause irreparable loss to the national exchequer to the NAB so that the responsible could be identified and taken to task to discourage the illegal activities from the departments.

With the approval of the decision-making authorities of the two bodies, a joint strategy would be formulated under which information on corruption prevention would be exchanged on daily basis as well as suggestions would be shared.

Furthermore, NAB Balochistan and CMIT would take joint steps for reform after studying the existing laws, rules and regulations that have led to corruption in various government departments to control it.

Earlier, NAB Director Balochistan Zahid Sheikh and CMIT Chairman Sajjad Bhatta signed the agreement.