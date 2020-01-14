NAB collects record of assets worth Rs 3 to 4 billion in respect of Javed Latif and his family members

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has collected record of their assets valuing Rs 3 to 4 billion in respect of PML-N leader Javed Latif and his family

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th January, 2020) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has collected record of their assets valuing Rs 3 to 4 billion in respect of PML-N leader Javed Latif and his family.According to media reports, Javed Latif made many assets on the name of brothers and mother while his father had retired from bank as an assistant and his assets were some million rupees.Billion of rupees added in their assets after Javed Latif came into politics which include Flour Mills, Petrol and CNG pumps and agriculture land.According to sources that some member of this family is always behind every disputed land in Sheikhupura .NAB sources said that assets are on the name of Javed Latif mother and brothers which valued 3 to 4 billion rupees.

Record has started receiving in NAB regarding this case while confirmation of the record is underway.

If these assets are illegal then Javed Latif will face added difficulties.Javed Latif said that these assets are the same as they were in 2000 now their prices reached worth of billion then so what can we do.He said while talking to media after appearing before NAB investigation team that investigation was done in 2000 against these assets and assets were the same as in 2000.The new ordinance of NAB has arrived, why NAB called me, Javed Latif stated during investigation.

"I got an order from the High Court, therefore I should be informed 10 days in advance before arrest" Javed added.According to sources Javed Latif said that he has neither any detail of his assets nor of brothers and family . " give me one month time then I will tell you that whether I have to come to NAB or not.