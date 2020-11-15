UrduPoint.com
NAB Committed To Drag Corrupt Elements In The Dock: Chairman

Sun 15th November 2020

NAB committed to drag corrupt elements in the dock: Chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal said the anti graft watch dog has committed to drag the corrupt element in the dock.

In a statement, he said the prosecution division was being strengthened by inducting experienced legal consultants, special prosecutors and establishing special evidence collecting cells in all regional bureaus for prompt punishment of the corrupt.

The conviction ratio has already reached to 68.8 percent in accountability courts due to effective measures taken by the bureau, he said.

Meanwhile the chairman has summoned a high level meeting of NAB on Monday to chalk out a strategy to strengthen its operation and prosecution division to pursue the corruption cases more vigorously. The meeting will also discuss improving mechanism of complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations besides improving the performance of regional bureaus.

Deputy Chairman NAB, Prosecutor General, Director General Operations, and Director Generals of all bureaus will attend the meeting.

More Stories From Pakistan

