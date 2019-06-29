NAB committed to ensure 100 % corruption free Pakistan. Chairman NAB

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Javed Iqbal Friday said that the anti corruption watchdog was absolutely committed to ensure 100 % corruption free Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ):Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Javed Iqbal Friday said that the anti corruption watchdog was absolutely committed to ensure 100 % corruption free Pakistan.

Chairing a meeting to review overall performance of bureau, he said that corruption was major hurdle in the way of progress and prosperity of the country depriving deserving persons from their due rights, said. press release.

He said that overall performance of NAB remained excellent as compared to other Anti-Corruption Organizations as the figures of complaints, inquiries and investigations have become almost double as compared to the same period of 2018 to 2019 which indicates enhanced trust on NAB due to its "ACCOUNTABILITY FOR ALL" policy.

He said that NAB has introduced a new System of Combine Investigation Team (CIT) to benefit from the experience and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers, a system of CIT comprising of Director, Additional Director, Investigation Officer and a Senior Legal Counsel has been put in place.

This will not only lend quality to the work but also ensure that no single individual can influence the proceedings of NAB.

He said that NAB has devised monitoring and evaluation System to track implementation and outputs systematically, and measure the effectiveness of performance which helps in enhancing the operational, monitoring and evaluation capabilities of NAB.

He said that Monitoring and Evaluation System provides the necessary data to guide strategic planning and helps improving performance and achieving results to improve current and future management of outputs, outcomes and impact.

He said that Monitoring and Evaluation System (MES) is an important management tool to track progress and it facilitates in decision making as well as establishes links between the past, present and future actions.

He said that Pakistan is considered as role model for SAARC Countries in eradication of Corruption due to NAB's efforts and Pakistan is the only country who's Corruption Perception Index (CPI) according to Transparency International Report has been decreased from 175 to 116.

Pakistan was the first Chairman of SAARC Anti Corruption Forum which is great achievement for Pakistan.

Today, NAB was the only organization of Pakistan who has established more than 50 thousands Character Building Societies of students throughout the country to aware our youth about the ill effects of corruption at an early age.

The performance of NAB's Regional Bureaus was being judged under the grading system on annual and Mid Term basis.

NAB bureaus were not only being informed about their strengths but also being inform about their deficiencies so that they should overcome their deficiencies, otherwise their evaluation graded low and they received displeasure from the competent authority.

This system has proved very successful and all Regional Bureaus of NAB work now more diligently and on merit in order to compete with other Regional Bureaus.

This was very healthy competition between the Regional Bureaus of NAB and even the number one region at the end of the year received trophy from President of Pakistan at the eve of world Anti Corruption Day. He said that NAB for the last 18 months has been made a vibrant and credible institution.

The reputable National and International organizations have time and again acknowledged the excellent performance and credibility of NAB.

He said that NAB has opened its doors for public and started listening complaints of people on last Thursday of each month. Separate complaint cells have also been established at all regional bureaus of NAB.

NAB has inked MoU with Higher Education Commission (HEC) to enhance awareness against corruption in students of colleges and universities.

NAB has also signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China to oversee China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

NAB is the only organization in the world for which China has signed MoU to have cooperation to eradicate corruption through best practices.

NAB gives top priority to resolve problems of business community. NAB has establishment of special cell for Business community and a Director has made head of that separate complaint cell.

Business community has appreciated NAB's efforts for addressing their problems and they assured full support to Chairman NAB for eradication of corruption and 100 percent corruption free Pakistan.