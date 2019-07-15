NAB committed to eradicate corruption iron hands: Chairman NAB

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was committed to eradicate corruption in all its forms and manifestations across the board with iron hands

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ):National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was committed to eradicate corruption in all its forms and manifestations across the board with iron hands.

Chairing a meeting, Chairman NAB Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said that NAB was absolutely committed to eradicate corruption through effective National Anti-Corruption strategy for logical conclusion of mega corruption white collar crimes cases by adopting "Accountability for All" Policy as per law.

He said that 59 percent people have shown confidence upon NAB as per report of Gillani and Gallop Survey.

He said that the figures of complaints, inquiries and investigations were almost double as compared to the figures of same period of 2018 to 2019, said a press release.

The comparative figures for the last 19 months are also indicative of NAB's excellent performance.

He said that NAB has filed 600 corruption references in respected Accountability Courts during the tenure of present chairman NAB and 1210 corruption references were already under trial in the respected Accountability Courts. He said that said that due to prescribed timeline of 10 months for efficient, effective and expeditious disposal of cases from complaint verification-to-inquiry-to-investigation and finally to a reference in the Accountability Court.

He said that NAB has introduced a new concept of Combine Investigation Team (CIT) in order to benefit from the experience and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers, a system of CIT comprising of Director, Additional Director, Investigation Officer and a Senior Legal Counsel has been put in place.

This is not only lending quality to the work but also ensuring that no single individual can influence the official proceedings of NAB.

He said that NAB has signed MOU with China to oversee CPEC projects being conducted in Pakistan. He said that youth is our future; NAB has signed MOU with Higher Education Commission in order to aware youth about the ill effects of corruption at an early age.

Over 50,000 Character Building Societies have been established in colleges and universities of the country. He said that Transparency International (TI), PILDAT, Mishal, and World Economic forum have appreciated NAB's efforts in eradication of corruption.

NAB has devised a comprehensive Quantified Grading System in order to further improve the performance of NAB Headquarter and all Regional Bureaus.

Under Quantified Grading System, NAB Headquarter and Regional Bureau's were being evaluated on Annual and Midterm basis at a given criteria which has proved very successful and the performance of NAB's Regional Bureaus is being increased day by day due to regular monitoring and inspection.

The Chairman NAB directed all DGs of NAB to conduct complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations as per law with the prescribed time frame so that all mega corruption cases should be brought to their logical conclusion.