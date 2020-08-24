UrduPoint.com
NAB Committed To Eradicate Corruption, Says Justice Javed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 05:12 PM

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Monday said the anti-graft watch dog was absolutely committed to root out corruption as the fight against the menace was being considered a national duty

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Monday said the anti-graft watch dog was absolutely committed to root out corruption as the fight against the menace was being considered a national duty.

In a statement, he said NAB was established to rid the nation from corruption and corrupt practices. "NAB's faith was Corruption free Pakistan".

The hard work, commitment, dedication and merit being put in by NAB officers were being appreciated by national and international reputed organizations from time to time, he said.

NAB officers should double their efforts in nabbing corrupt elements and recovering hard earned looted money of the citizens of Pakistan.

He said NAB has introduced a "Combined Investigation Team" (CIT) system where two investigation officers and a legal consultant, financial expert, forensic expert under the supervision of Additional Director/Case officer and concerned Director were working as a team for a fair, transparent and unbiased, inquiry/ investigations.

The quality of inquiry and investigation of NAB must have further improved due to establishment of NAB'sfirst Forensic Science Lab (FSL) in Islamabad which has all facilities of Digital Forensics, Questioned Documents and Fingerprint Analysis to help lending quality and solid evidence in conduct of inquiries and investigations.

NAB has devised Monitoring and Evaluation System (MES) to monitor performance of all Regional Bureaus in qualitative and quantitative terms, he said.

