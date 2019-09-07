NAB committed to eradicate corruption with iron hands: Chairman NAB

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was committed to eradicate corruption by using all available resources, Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal said

NAB has established state of the art Forensic Science Lab in its Rawalpindi Bureau which has facilities of Digital Forensics, Questioned Documents and Fingerprint analysis.

Due to prescribed timeline of 10 months for efficient, effective and expeditious disposal of cases from complaint verification-to-inquiry- to- investigation and finally to a reference in the Accountability Court, he said NAB has introduced a new concept of Combine Investigation Team (CIT) to benefit from the experience and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers, a system of CIT comprising of Director, Additional Director, Investigation Officer and a Senior Legal Counsel has been put in place.

This would ensure that no single individual can influence the official proceedings of NAB. Transparency International (TI), PILDAT, Mishal, and World Economic forum have appreciated NAB's efforts in eradication of corruption. NAB has devised a comprehensive Quantified Grading System in order to further improve the performance. Under Quantified Grading System, NAB Headquarters and Regional Bureau's were being evaluated on Annual and Midterm basis at a given criteria which has proved very successful and the performance of NAB's Regional Bureaus was being increased day by day due to regular monitoring and inspection.