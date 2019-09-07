UrduPoint.com
NAB Committed To Eradicate Corruption With Iron Hands: Chairman NAB

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 09:06 PM

NAB committed to eradicate corruption with iron hands: Chairman NAB

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was committed to eradicate corruption by using all available resources, Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was committed to eradicate corruption by using all available resources, Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal said. In a statement, he said that effective National Anti-Corruption Strategy has been devised for logical conclusion of mega corruption white collar crime cases. The figures of complaints, inquiries and investigations were almost double as comparing to same corresponding period of 2018 to 2019. The comparative figures�for�the last 22 months were also indicative of NAB's excellent performance. He pointed out that NAB has filed 600 corruption references in respected Accountability Courts and recovered directly and indirectly Rs 71 billion during the tenure of present leadership. Besides 1,210 corruption references were under trial in respected Accountability Courts and their worth is approximately Rs 900 billion.

NAB has established state of the art Forensic Science Lab in its Rawalpindi Bureau which has facilities of Digital Forensics, Questioned Documents and Fingerprint analysis.

Due to prescribed timeline of 10 months for efficient, effective and expeditious disposal of cases from complaint verification-to-inquiry- to- investigation and finally to a reference in the Accountability Court, he said NAB has introduced a new concept of Combine Investigation Team (CIT) to benefit from the experience and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers, a system of CIT comprising of Director, Additional Director, Investigation Officer and a Senior Legal Counsel has been put in place.

This would ensure that no single individual can influence the official proceedings of NAB. Transparency International (TI), PILDAT, Mishal, and World Economic forum have appreciated NAB's efforts in eradication of corruption. NAB has devised a comprehensive Quantified Grading System in order to further improve the performance. Under Quantified Grading System, NAB Headquarters and Regional Bureau's were being evaluated on Annual and Midterm basis at a given criteria which has proved very successful and the performance of NAB's Regional Bureaus was being increased day by day due to regular monitoring and inspection.

