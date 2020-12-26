UrduPoint.com
NAB Committed To Make Pakistan Corruption Free : Chairman NAB

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 05:03 PM

NAB committed to make Pakistan corruption free : Chairman NAB

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Saturday said NAB was absolutely committed to make Pakistan corruption free as fight against corruption was being taken as a national duty

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Saturday said NAB was absolutely committed to make Pakistan corruption free as fight against corruption was being taken as a national duty.

In a statement, he said NAB was established to eradicate corruption and to recover looted money from corrupt elements. NAB, since its inception has recovered Rs. 714 billion directly and indirectly which was a remarkable achievement as compared to other anti-corruption organizations with approximate conviction ratio of 68.8 percent, he said.

The chairman said "NAB's faith is Corruption free Pakistan". NAB's efforts have been appreciated by national and international reputed organizations like Transparency International Pakistan, World Economic Forum, PILDAT and Mishal Pakistan.

As per Gillani and Gallop Survey, 59 percent people have shown trust upon NAB. NAB was the focal institution of Pakistan under United Nations Convention against Corruption.

The convention was ratified by Pakistan in the past as it was a pride for Pakistan due to NAB's efforts.

He said Pakistan was the only country in the world which has signed Memorandum of Understanding with China to oversee China Pakistan Economic Corridor projects as well as to enhance cooperation for eradicating corruption.

He directed all NAB officers to double their efforts in nabbing corrupt elements and recovery of hard earned looted money of the innocent citizens of Pakistan so that the country should be on the track of prosperity and development .

He said that NAB has introduced a new concept of a "Combined Investigation Team" where two investigation officers and a legal consultant, financial expert, forensic expert under the supervision of Additional Director/Case officer and concerned Director are working as a team for a fair and transparent inquiries and investigations as per law, so that the quality of inquiries and investigation of NAB must be improved in all aspects further due to collective wisdom as well as establishment of NAB's first Forensic Science Lab which has all facilities of Digital Forensics, Questioned Documents and Fingerprint Analysis etc.

NAB has established its own Pakistan Training and Research academy in which specialized training has been started to impart investigation of officers and Prosecutors on modern lines to further improve the standard and quality of cases of money laundering/white collar crime cases etc.

NAB has also established an Anti-Money Laundering Cell in Its headquarters. NAB was monitoring the performance of all regional bureaus to further improve the performance of the bureau.

On the instructions of Chairman NAB, a special complaint cells have been established in NAB Headquarters and all bureaus to listen complaints of the business community as NAB has great regard for the business community which played a vital role in the development of the country.

NAB has no affiliation with any political party, group and individual. NAB's affiliation was only with the state of Pakistan, he said.

Chairman NAB directed all Regional Bureaus to respect every person who was visiting NAB office and ensure their self respect as per law as terming NAB as a friendly organization.

