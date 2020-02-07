NAB condemns 'systematic propaganda campaign' against it

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday strongly condemned, what it said, a systematic propaganda campaign being spearheaded by the Jang Group against it

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday strongly condemned, what it said, a systematic propaganda campaign being spearheaded by the Jang Group against it.

A NAB spokesman, in a statement, said the Bureau reserved the right of taking legal action against the Jang Group and advised it to avoid publishing / airing sullying news items without NAB's version.

Either the Bureau's version was not gotten on any news pertaining to it or, otherwise, facts were distorted by the group, he added.

The spokesman said the 'Jang Group' should better get NAB's view point instead of making abortive attempts to damage its image. Jang Group and its reporter Ansar Abbasi did not bother to contact NAB for getting its version before publishing the news stories about the Bureau in the Daily Jang and The News International on February 7. It was a journalistic dishonesty, he added.

The Jang Group, he said, had continued a biased propaganda campaign against NAB, which was regrettable. The NAB spokesman's version of the story should be published / aired by the Jang Group without any addition or subtraction, which was its legal and constitutional right, he added.

He blamed the Jang Group for not getting bureau's versions before publishing/airing any news item and distorting the facts in case of getting the version of NAB on any news item. He warned Jang Group for reserving the right of taking legal action against the group.

He asked the 'Jang Group' to get the view point of the bureau instead of making abortive attempts to damage the image of NAB. Jang Group and its reporter did not bother to contact NAB for getting their version before publishing the news stories of Ansar Abbasi about NAB on February 7. Jang Group has continued biased propaganda campaign which is regrettable.

He said NAB spokesman's version of the story should be published/ aired without any addition or subtraction, which is legal and constitutional right of the bureau.

He said Ansar Abbasi had reported the news item in Daily Jang and News on Feb 7 sans getting the version of NAB which is journalistic dishonesty.