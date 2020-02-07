UrduPoint.com
NAB Condemns 'systematic Propaganda Campaign' Against It

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 08:39 PM

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday strongly condemned, what it said, a systematic propaganda campaign being spearheaded by the Jang Group against it

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday strongly condemned, what it said, a systematic propaganda campaign being spearheaded by the Jang Group against it.

A NAB spokesman, in a statement, said the Bureau reserved the right of taking legal action against the Jang Group and advised it to avoid publishing / airing sullying news items without NAB's version.

Either the Bureau's version was not gotten on any news pertaining to it or, otherwise, facts were distorted by the group, he added.

The spokesman said the 'Jang Group' should better get NAB's view point instead of making abortive attempts to damage its image. Jang Group and its reporter Ansar Abbasi did not bother to contact NAB for getting its version before publishing the news stories about the Bureau in the Daily Jang and The News International on February 7. It was a journalistic dishonesty, he added.

The Jang Group, he said, had continued a biased propaganda campaign against NAB, which was regrettable. The NAB spokesman's version of the story should be published / aired by the Jang Group without any addition or subtraction, which was its legal and constitutional right, he added.

