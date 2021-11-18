UrduPoint.com

NAB Conducts Seminar On Awareness, Prevention Of Corruption

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Thursday organized a day long seminar on the prevention of corruption and to create awareness among the masses at Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) Abbottabad.

The seminar was conducted by the senior officials of NAB and attended by the Dean Ayub Medical College and CEO AMC Prof. Dr. Umar Farooq, Medical Director Dr. Alam Zeb Swati Nursing Director Shamsul Huda and heads of all departments.

Additional director Ziaullah Toru and Assistant director Fida gave a detailed briefing to the seminar participants on the NAB objectives and procedures.

He said that slogan "NAB ka emaan corruption-free Pakistan" will be turned into reality through a three-pronged strategy awareness, prevention and enforcement.

Assistant Director NAB also informed about the procedures of lodging a complaint which is very simple and said that every complaint is handled on merit and diligence.

Assistant Director Fida said that the future of Pakistan is bright and NAB will work together with the people of Pakistan and civil society to eliminate the menace of corruption.

At the end of the seminar question and answer session was also held and the employees of AMC and ATH appreciated the efforts of NAB in raising awareness about the corruption and role of NAB in curbing this menace.

