NAB constitute committee for resolving business community issues: Chairman

(@FahadShabbir)

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Javed Iqbal Thursday said the bureau had constituted a committee, having representation of all stakeholders, for resolving business community issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ):Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Javed Iqbal Thursday said the bureau had constituted a committee, having representation of all stakeholders, for resolving business community issues.

Addressing Chamber of Commerce and Industry Lahore, he said the representatives of chamber of commerce and industry, across the country would be included in the committee.

He said special desks had already been established in NAB headquarters and regional offices to facilitate business community. No complaint to desks was received in last four months and 28 days by the business community. The desks had been directed to resolve businessmen complaints within 24 hours. Failing which chairman himself would resolve their issue within three days period.

He said income tax and sales tax cases of business community had already been referred to Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). Senior Vice President Saarc Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik and Senior Vice President of Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Lahore, Director General NAB, Lahore, Shahzad Saleem were also present.

He asked business community to concentrate on their business as the bureau believed in performing its duties in collaboration with business community and therefore no need to worry as the bureau was business-friendly institution.

He said NAB had not pursued any case of tax evasion and no plan to pursue in future as well, and such cases were being referred to FBR.

NAB does not take direct action in bank default cases but State Bank refers cases to NAB. Banks take action against businessmen in case of default, he added.

He was reviewing the case of Iqbal Z Ahmed personally. Business community was playing pivotal role in economic prosperity of the country.

He said NAB was pursuing the cases of people who were penniless in 1980, but today they owned multistory buildings. From where they got the money. They were summoned in NAB with respect and dealt politely during investigations.

NAB was taking action against the people who remained in government for 35 years, he added.

He said the untouchables of past were behind the bars as nobody was above the law. Media should confirm news about NAB before airing or publishing it.

Chairman replied to the queries of businessmen and industrialists. Business community also expressed its satisfaction and lauded the role of the NAB chairman and they pledged to play their role in country's progress.