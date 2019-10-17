NAB constitutes cell to combat money laundering

(@imziishan)

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has constituted Anti Money Laundering, Combating the Financing of Terrorism Cell (AML/CFT) in NAB headquarters.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has constituted Anti Money Laundering, Combating the Financing of Terrorism Cell (AML/CFT) in NAB headquarters.

According to NAB spokesman, the cell has been tasked to maintain close coordinationwith national FATF secretariat and other stakeholders besides monitoring, analysis to help strengthen the ongoing efforts of eradication of anti-money laundering, combating the financing of terrorism with all stakeholders, said a press release.

Director General Operations NAB, Zahir Shah, will head the cell while director monitoring NAB, Zafar Iqbal, additional director NAB, Mufti Abdul Haq, banking experts, Jahanzab Fareed, Sohail Ahmed and senior legal consultant (Prosecution) Nasir Mehmood Mughal were among the members of the cell.