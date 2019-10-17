UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Constitutes Cell To Combat Money Laundering

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 03:54 PM

NAB constitutes cell to combat money laundering

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has constituted Anti Money Laundering, Combating the Financing of Terrorism Cell (AML/CFT) in NAB headquarters.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has constituted Anti Money Laundering, Combating the Financing of Terrorism Cell (AML/CFT) in NAB headquarters.

According to NAB spokesman, the cell has been tasked to maintain close coordinationwith national FATF secretariat and other stakeholders besides monitoring, analysis to help strengthen the ongoing efforts of eradication of anti-money laundering, combating the financing of terrorism with all stakeholders, said a press release.

Director General Operations NAB, Zahir Shah, will head the cell while director monitoring NAB, Zafar Iqbal, additional director NAB, Mufti Abdul Haq, banking experts, Jahanzab Fareed, Sohail Ahmed and senior legal consultant (Prosecution) Nasir Mehmood Mughal were among the members of the cell.

Related Topics

National Accountability Bureau Nasir Sohail Ahmed Money Financial Action Task Force Mufti All

Recent Stories

Turkish President Erdoghan's visit to Pakistan pos ..

16 minutes ago

MoU signed to set up Pakistan-Egypt Joint Working ..

7 minutes ago

Tone of Trump's Letter to Erdogan Before Turkey's ..

9 minutes ago

Royal couple visit SOS children's village

9 minutes ago

Car sale, production fall 39 and 37%c respectively ..

9 minutes ago

Planning ministry authorizes releases of Rs333.6 m ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.