UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Constitutes CIT For Investigating Sugar Subsidy Scam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 06:38 PM

NAB constitutes CIT for investigating sugar subsidy scam

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday constituted a Combined Investigation Team (CIT) of hardworking and experts to investigate the sugar subsidy scam in which huge subsidy was doled out to mill owners and others on exports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday constituted a Combined Investigation Team (CIT) of hardworking and experts to investigate the sugar subsidy scam in which huge subsidy was doled out to mill owners and others on exports.

A NAB spokesman said in a statement that the CIT has been constituted in a meeting presided over by Chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal after reviewing Sugar Commission report in detail.

The CIT has been mandated to conduct the investigations in impartial, independent, transparent manner, he added.

The CIT would obtain details about the subsidy from provinces, financial and audit reports of relevant companies and other institutions from Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and from others to probe the subsidy threadbare.

The CIT was consisted of two investigation officers, financial experts, legal consultants, sugar industry investigation experts, additional director and relevant directors to probe the subsidy scam.

The investigations would be supervised by DG, NAB, Rawalpindi, Irfan Naeem Mangi, whereas Chairman, Deputy Chairman, Prosecutor General Accountability and DG operation would jointly review the report of the CIT every month.

Chairman NAB has directed to complete the sugar subsidy investigations in professional manner by providing ample opportunity to individuals and departments and take action against those, who received subsidy on sugar illegally.

Deputy Chairman NAB Hussain Asghar, Prosecutor General Syed Asghar Haider, DG Operations, Zahir Shah, DG NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi and other senior officers attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Accountability Bureau Exchange Exports Rawalpindi From Industry

Recent Stories

Russian flagship air carrier Aeroflot resumes flig ..

26 minutes ago

India reports record daily jump of 96,551 coronavi ..

26 minutes ago

DEWA raises awareness among students on conservati ..

26 minutes ago

Emirates adds Casablanca to its route network

26 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat emphasizes on change of mindsets to ..

39 minutes ago

Condolence reference for Dr. H. Hasnain at UVAS

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.