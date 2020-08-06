NAB constitutes CIT to probe sugar subsidy scam

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has constituted a Combined Investigation Team (CIT) to investigate sugar subsidy given to mill owners on exports after seeking all relevant details regarding export subsidy on sugar from the province as well as Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

According to NAB spokesman, a meeting chaired by Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal, the chairman NAB reviewed the sugar commission report in detail and decided to constitute the CIT, having the services of forensic experts, directors and other for conducting transparent, netural and on merit investigations on sugar subsidy.

Director General NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi will supervise the CIT.

While Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal, Deputy Chairman Hussain Asghar, Posecutor General Accountability, Syed Asghar Haider and DG Operations Zahir Shah would review the monthly report of CIT in NAB headquarters.

The chairman NAB has directed NAB Rawalpindi to complete the investigations of sugar subsidy in professional way and provide ample opportunity to all individuals and departments to prove innocence and take action against those who received billion of rupee as subsidy on sugar illegally.