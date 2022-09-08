UrduPoint.com

NAB Conviction Rate 60% Despite HR Shortage : Deputy Chairman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2022 | 10:19 PM

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Deputy Chairman Zahir Shah on Thursday said the bureau had 60 per cent conviction rate despite the inadequate availability of human resource capacity for investigations

He expressed the views while addressing an awareness seminar on "Understanding Corruption and Prevention from Society", organized by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) in collaboration with the Awareness and Prevention Division of the NAB.

The deputy chairman NAB said corruption had decreased at higher financial levels and increased at medium and lower income levels. However, there was a huge challenge that NAB could not bring back accused from abroad in absence of extradition treaties with majority of the countries.

Former Federal Secretary Ministry of Narcotics Control, Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam, said "the state has to be ruthlessly ethical" to eradicate this menace from society.

He emphasized on educating and developing strong sense of ethics and introspection at individual level so people did not remain silent spectators to corruption happening around them.

He suggested empowering judicial and accountability organizations to enable them to act independently, fairly and efficiently without external instructions or interventions.

Director General, Awareness and Prevention Wing, NAB Dr. Najaf Quli Mirza, briefed the audience that NAB under Section 33(C) conducted awareness initiatives among the public.

Under this section, NAB had established 5000 Character-Building Committees across national academic institutions to not only sensitize youth but also develop strong sense of responsibility and morality.

He further pointed out that under Section 33 of NAB Ordinance, 77 Corruption Prevention Committees, who submitted recommendations of their work to the government and relevant public institutions to weed out this menace from the system.

Joint Executive Director SDPI, Dr. Vaqar Ahmed said that corruption was one of the leading deterrents negatively impacting foreign investments and some investors categorically pointed out corruption in the value chain.

