NAB court allows transit remand of PML-N Khawaja Asif

The NAB officials will produce PML-N leader Khawaja Asif before an accountability court in Lahore and will seek his physical remand for interrogation in the case of assets beyond means.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 30th, 2020) An accountability court on Wednesday allowed one-day transit remand of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Khawaja Muhammad Asif in assets beyond income case.

The NAB officials produced PML-N’s central leader Khawaja Asif before the accountability court.

Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case. Pleading the court, NAB sought transit remand of the politician which was approved by the court besides directing to produce him before the concerned court tomorrow. The court directed the NAB officials to transfer the accused to Lahore today or tomorrow.

Earlier, the counsel of Khawaja Asif opposed NAB’s plea for remand before the court, pleading for immediate release of the his client. The court, however, turned down the plea of Khawaja Asif’s counsel and allowed his transit remand.

Khawaja Asif interacted with the journalist at the time when he was being produced before the court.

“NAB did not start interrogation from him so far. I was just given a charge sheet by an anti-graft watchdog regarding assets beyond means,” he said.

“The government is making attempts to weaken the stance of Nawaz Sharif and try to split the party into different factions,” he further said.

NAB officials arrested Khawaja Asif on Tuesday evening from Islamabad over charges of developing assets beyond known means of income. The PML-N strongly criticized the government and the NAB over his arrest.