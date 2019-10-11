(@FahadShabbir)

Accountability court on Friday has approved 14-day physical remand of ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th October, 2019) Accountability court on Friday has approved 14-day physical remand of ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.During the hearing, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor said that in 1992, Chaudhry Sugar Mills was established and Nawaz Sharif owned shares worth Rs43 million.Ex-premier's lawyer Amjad Pervez said that in 1991, his client was not sponsor of any company and that Nawaz Sharif had no role in formation of Chaudhry Sugar Mills.

Mohammad Sharif established Chaudhry mills, he told.The court, while approving the physical remand, has handed over the former premier to NAB.Talking to media outside the court, Nawaz Sharif announced full support to the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl's Azadi March and told that he has written everything regarding the anti-government protest in a letter to Shehbaz Sharif.

I am in jail for raising slogan �vote ko izzat do', he added.We have to respect the vote for the rights of Pakistanis, the ex-PM.Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers and senior leaders including Ahsan Iqbal and Marriyum Aurangzeb were also present outside the court to show solidarity with Nawaz Sharif, who was taken to the court by NAB investigation team.

Earlier, accountability court had extended judicial remand of PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz and managing director at Sharif Group of Industries Yousaf Abbas for 14 days in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.On August 8, NAB team had detained Maryam Nawaz outside the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore for skipping appearance in Chaudhry Sugar Mills due to meeting with her father and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.Maryam Nawaz was unable to provide the required details of foreign investment in sugar mills while she was also failed to satisfy the bureau regarding source of income for purchasing the shares.

NAB has also claimed that three foreigners had transferred 11000 shares worth millions of rupees on Maryam Nawaz's name.The anti-corruption watchdog's daycare centre was declared sub-jail for the PML-N leader while female police and NAB personnel were deployed for her.On July 19, accountability court had turned down petition of NAB claiming Maryam Nawaz had produced a bogus trust deed in Avenfield reference.Judge Mohammad Bashir had declared anti-corruption watchdog's appeal as unmaintainable and ruled that no action can be taken in this regard until the decision of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Maryam's petition against the Avenfield properties verdict.