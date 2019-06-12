UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Court Approves Physical Remand Of Hamza Shehbaz For 15 Days

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 02:30 PM

NAB court approves physical remand of Hamza Shehbaz for 15 days

Accountability court on Wednesday has approved physical remand of Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz in Ramzan Sugar Mills, money laundering and assets beyond means cases for 15 days

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th June, 2019) Accountability court on Wednesday has approved physical remand of Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz in Ramzan Sugar Mills, money laundering and assets beyond means cases for 15 days.During the hearing, the National Accountability Bureau's officials requested the court for 15-day physical remand of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader for interrogation.On the occasion, strict security arrangements were made to avoid any untoward situation while entrance of irrelevant people was also banned.Meanwhile, a medical board conducted complete checkup of Hamza and declared him fit.On June 11, NAB detained Hamza Shahbaz as the Lahore High Court (LHC) turned down his applications for extension in the interim bail.The development allowed NAB to further investigate into corruption charges against him, and in this regard, a special team shifted him to the bureau's headquarter at Thokar Niaz Baig in Lahore.As the hearing resumed, Salman Butt, the defense counsel for Hamza, argued that according to the NAB ordinance, the bureau could not issue arrest warrants unless an inquiry over the matter is completed.He further stated that in this case, the investigation into money laundering case was still ongoing and his client was coordinating with the investigation team.

Contrarily, the NAB prosecutor stated that Hamza's arrest warrants were issued according to the law as the Financial Monitoring Unit had found his involvement in the money laundering.Moreover, the prosecutor submitted complete details of assets of Shehbaz Sharif's family members in the court with an argument that their assets were beyond their known sources of income."Billions of rupees were added to the assets of Shehbaz's family, whereas Hamza couldn't provide details of the sources of his income," he added.Earlier on May 28, a two-member bench forwarded the bail matter to the chief justice for its fixation before any other appropriate bench when Hamza requested asked the bench to refer the matter to any other bench to protect integrity of the court following certain reservations on it in the light of a �controversial' media interview of NAB Chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal.On May 28, the court extended Hamza's pre-arrest bail for an unspecified period of time.On May 22, the court had extended Hamza's pre-arrest bail till May 28 in the same cases.On May 8, the court extended his bail till May 22 when his counsel pointed out that the NAB had not given them reasons for his arrest and the documents showing approval of the inquiries by the competent authority.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore Shahbaz Sharif Chief Justice Corruption Lahore High Court National Accountability Bureau Hamza Shahbaz Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Same Money May June Muslim Family Media Billion Court Justice Javed Iqbal Punjab Assembly Opposition

Recent Stories

ADC pays surprise visit to district hospital

2 minutes ago

Nearly 6,000 flee home as floods, landslide strike ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab Age group swimming from June 15

3 minutes ago

Civil servants urged to focus on public service

3 minutes ago

Froome out of Criterium after training fall

3 minutes ago

Dairy Science Park Advocacy Forum established in K ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.