NAB Court Awards 7-year Imprisonment To Abdul Wahab Abbasi

Mon 30th September 2019 | 06:31 PM

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Court no-IV Karachi on Monday convicted Abdul Wahab Abbasi and awarded him seven years rigorous imprisonment and fine of Rs 12,735,000

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Court no-IV Karachi on Monday convicted Abdul Wahab Abbasi and awarded him seven years rigorous imprisonment and fine of Rs 12,735,000.

The convicted was District Officer education Karachi and currently working as Director Schools, Mirpurkhas.

Abdul Wahab Abbasi was convicted in a reference no: 19/2014 titled State vs Abdul Wahab Abbasi, said a statement issued by the NAB Karachi.

