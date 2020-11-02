NAB court decides to indict Shehbaz sharif, others in money laundering case  

,

(@fidahassanain)

The court has adjourned further hearing until Nov 11 to frame charges against PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, his son Hamza Shehbaz and others in money laundering case.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 2nd, 2020) An accountability court on Monday decided to frame charges against PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and others in money laundering case.

As proceedings commenced NAB officials produced both Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz before the court.

They were taken there by the officials in an armored vehicle and strict security arrangements were made in and outside the premises of the judicial complex.

The judge asked about the representative of home secretary over which, the prosecutor said that no one was there from the side of home secretary so far. However, the court said that indictment would be made on both Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz and others in money laundering and assets beyond means case. The court put off further hearing until November 11.

Maryam Nawaz and other leaders of the PML-N arrived there at the court to meet Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz and to discuss ongoing political affairs. She also discussed the matter of Ayaz Sadiq and upcoming elections of Gilgit-Baltistan.

On September 28, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering case after Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected his bail plea.

A two-member bench of the Lahore High Court comprising Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem and Justice Farooq Haider heard the plea, during which Shehbaz Sharif’s lawyer presented his arguments.

Counsel of PML-N President argued that Shehbaz Sharif saved over Rs1,000 billion of national exchequer and never received his pay as a member of National Assembly.

The lawyer said that no evidence was available against Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering case and none of the witnesses accused PML-N leader of the ill practice.

Chief Financial Officer of Sharif family Muhammad Usman laundered money for the Shehbaz family.

Muhammad Usman started working for the Sharif family in 2005 at Ramzan Sugar Mills for Rs 90,000 per month. In 2006, the Nawaz family acquired Hudaibiya Engineering from the Shehbaz family and in 2007, the Shehbaz family made more companies, including the Sharif Feed Mill, to expand their business.

The bank accounts of Shehbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat Shehbaz and his sons were used for foreign remittances and loans. On the direction of Salman, Waqar Trading Company made fake foreign remittances of Rs 600 million.

The whole amount was transferred to Salman Shehbaz’s personal account via cheque but it is not known where Salman receives his money from.