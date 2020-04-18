NAB court extends for another 10 days physical remand of Mir Shakeel ur Rahman

(@fidahassanain)

The counsel of MSR tells the court that the NAB investigation is complete now but they are making excuses to mislead the court and to waste time.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 18th, 2020) An accountability court on Saturday extended for 10 days the physical remand of Jang/Geo Media Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in matter of a piece of land.

Mir Shakeel ur Rahman appeared before the accountability court after his remand expired.

The NAB’s prosecutor asked the court to extend physical remand of Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman for another 15 days. Advocate Amjad Pervez, the counsel of Mir Shakeel ur Rehman, pleaded the court to give him time to read the request made by NAB for further physical remand.

The court accepted his plea and allowed him to time to read the plea and adjourned the hearing for a very short time.

Later, as the hearing resumed, the NAB prosecutor told the court that the accountability bureau had summoned different records concerning Mir Shakil ur Rahman.

“We will keep proceedings with the investigation as we keep getting the documents,” said the prosecutor, adding that there were certain SOPs about getting documents from the government departments.

He told the court that that they asked LDA to come up with more documents. At this, Amjad Pervez said that international media was also pursuing the case of Mir Shakeel ur Rahman.

He opposed the NAB’s plea to extend his client’s physical remand.

He said that investigation was not complete but the bureau was only wasting the time of his client. NAB did not need to get further remand of Mir Shakeel ur Rahman, he pleaded. He argued that the NAB had all the relevant documents but it was only making excuses to mislead the court and his client also cooperated with the bureau in investigation. He also told the court that Mir Shakeel ur Rehman personally visited NAB soon after he received a call-up notice. The organization has never run anything against the court. MSR had told the NAB officials that he would surrender to the court if something like this happened.

However, the court after hearing arguments of both sides, adjourned the physical remand of Mir Shakeel ur Rehman for another 10 days.