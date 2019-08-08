UrduPoint.com
NAB Court Extends Judicial Remand Of Khawaja Brothers In Paragon City Scam

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 05:36 PM

NAB court extends judicial remand of Khawaja brothers in Paragon City scam

Accountability court on Thursday has extended judicial remand of Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique for 12 days in Paragon City reference

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th August, 2019) Accountability court on Thursday has extended judicial remand of Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique for 12 days in Paragon City reference.According to media reports , the court has ordered to provide clear copies of the reference to the Khawaja brothers and directed to re-present them in next hearing on August 20 for indictment.On April 26, the NAB Lahore approved the filing of a reference against the Khawaja brothers and Nadeem Zia for the alleged corruption in the same case.The decision was taken in a regional board meeting that was attended by NAB Lahore's director general and other directors.According to the handout, Qaiser Amin Butt, the director of Paragon Housing Society, was also included in the inquiry initiated by the NAB, and he was also arrested in November last year.

Later, he agreed to turn approver against the Khawaja brothers and Zia.Butt and Zia established a company "Air Avenue" in the year 2003; however the name was later changed to Paragon City private (Pvt) Limited.On Feb 2, the court had rejected a request made by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for another extension in the physical remand of the Khawaja brothers in the case, and sent them on judicial remand.On December 11, 2018, they were detained by the accountability watchdog after the Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected their bail plea.The NAB had launched an investigation into the alleged scam in November last year after a number of victims staged protests and held a press conference at the Lahore Press Club against what they termed the housing society's fraud.

