NAB Court Extends Judicial Remand Of Khawaja Brothers In Paragon City Case

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 04:08 PM

NAB court extends judicial remand of Khawaja brothers in Paragon City case

Accountability court on Monday has extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique till January 24 in Paragon Housing Society scandal

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th January, 2020) Accountability court on Monday has extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique till January 24 in Paragon Housing Society scandal.During the hearing, the court has directed to hand over the copy of ex-director of the Paragon Housing Society Qaisar Ameen Butt's statement to the Khawaja brothers.

On April 26, the NAB Lahore had approved filing of a reference against the Khawaja brothers and Nadeem Zia for the alleged corruption.Qaiser Amin Butt, the main accused in the case, was also included in the inquiry initiated by the NAB, and arrested in November last year.

Later, he agreed to turn approver against the Khawaja brothers and Zia.On December 11, 2018, Khawaja brothers were detained by the accountability watchdog after the Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected their bail plea.

