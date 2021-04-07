NAB court indicts Ex. Minister Jam Khan Shoro, 17 others in corruption reference

An accountability court on Wednesday indicted former provincial local government minister Jam Khan Shoro, his brother ex chairman Municipal Committee Qasimabad Kashif Shoro and 16 others on corruption reference filed against them by National Accountability Bureau (NAB)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday indicted former provincial local government minister Jam Khan Shoro, his brother ex chairman Municipal Committee Qasimabad Kashif Shoro and 16 others on corruption reference filed against them by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The reference was filed against Shoro and others for alleged occupation of 20 acres land of Irrigation department in connivance of Revenue officials.

Jam Khan Shoro and other accused pleaded not guilty of all charges read out by the accountability court judge.

The Accountability Court after indicting all 18 accused nominated on the reference adjourned the hearing till April 30, 2021.

According to prosecution, former provincial minister Jam Khan Shoro, his brother Kashif and other accused had occupied 20 acres of land owned by the Irrigation department with the support of Revenue officers by misusing his powers as minister.