UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Court Indicts Ex. Minister Jam Khan Shoro, 17 Others In Corruption Reference

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 10:13 PM

NAB court indicts Ex. Minister Jam Khan Shoro, 17 others in corruption reference

An accountability court on Wednesday indicted former provincial local government minister Jam Khan Shoro, his brother ex chairman Municipal Committee Qasimabad Kashif Shoro and 16 others on corruption reference filed against them by National Accountability Bureau (NAB)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday indicted former provincial local government minister Jam Khan Shoro, his brother ex chairman Municipal Committee Qasimabad Kashif Shoro and 16 others on corruption reference filed against them by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The reference was filed against Shoro and others for alleged occupation of 20 acres land of Irrigation department in connivance of Revenue officials.

Jam Khan Shoro and other accused pleaded not guilty of all charges read out by the accountability court judge.

The Accountability Court after indicting all 18 accused nominated on the reference adjourned the hearing till April 30, 2021.

According to prosecution, former provincial minister Jam Khan Shoro, his brother Kashif and other accused had occupied 20 acres of land owned by the Irrigation department with the support of Revenue officers by misusing his powers as minister.

Related Topics

Hearing Corruption National Accountability Bureau Qasimabad April All Government Court

Recent Stories

Fujairah Government announces establishment of ‘ ..

49 seconds ago

UAE-Korean Festival attracts 2.73 million viewers

56 seconds ago

University of Agriculture Faisalabad produces firs ..

3 minutes ago

Ambassador Janjua for economic diplomacy to expand ..

3 minutes ago

Two stolen vehicles recovered

3 minutes ago

Al-Khidmat organizations offer services for vaccin ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.