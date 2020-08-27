NAB court issued non-bailable arrest warrants of Salman Shehbaz

(@fidahassanain)

PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif told an accountability court that neither he committed corruption of even a single penny nor did he get salary from the public exchequer.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 27th, 2020) An accountability court on Thursday adjourned for two weeks hearing on money laundering case against PML-N Chief and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif.

"The decision will be made as per law," the judge of the accountability court assured Shehbaz Sharif who appeared before him in money laundering case.

strict security arrangments were made on the occassion as heavy containers were put on all roads leading to the judicial complex exept the road from where Shehbaz sharif was produced before the accountability court.

The court issued non-bailable arrest warrants of Salman Shehbaz, the son of Shehbaz Sharif, in money laundering case. The court also issued arrest warrant of Haroon Yousuf, the son-in-law of Shehbaz Sharif in the same case. The judge also direced DG NAB to come up with implementation report on arrest warrants of all the accused.

During the proceedings, Shehbaz Sharif said that he did not commit corruption of a single penny during his tenure.

“I never took salary from the national exchequer,” shehbaz Sharif said in the open court, adding that he had brought international investment worth billions of rupees to Pakistan during his tenure.

However, the court adjourned the hearing till Sept 10.

Later, talking to the reporters outside the premises of the court, Shehbaz sharif said that PTI government was doing politics on ex-premier Nawaz Sharif’s health. The Federal authorities had allowed Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad.

Shehbaz Sharif further expressed hope that all the political parties will participate in All Parties Conference (APC).

NAB said that Chief Financial Officer of Sharif family Muhammad Usman laundered money for the Shehbaz family.

Muhammad Usman started working for the Sharif family in 2005 at Ramzan Sugar Mills for Rs 90,000 per month. In 2006, the Nawaz family acquired Hudaibiya Engineering from the Shehbaz family and in 2007, the Shehbaz family made more companies, including the Sharif Feed Mill, to expand their business.

The bank accounts of Shehbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat Shehbaz and his sons were used for foreign remittances and loans. On the direction of Salman, Waqar Trading Company made fake foreign remittances of Rs 600 million.

The entire amount was transferred to Salman Shehbaz’s personal account via cheque but it is not known where Salman received his money from.