NAB Court Once Again Adjourns Hearing Of The Case Against Ahsan Iqbal

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 01:14 PM

NAB court once again adjourns hearing of the case against Ahsan Iqbal

The court has put off further hearing till August 26 with directives to the NAB officials to submit reference against Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal Sports City Complex case.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 20th, 2020) An Accountability court put off till August 26 further hearing of Narowal sports City corruption case after National Accountability Bureau (NAB) failed to file reference against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal here on Monday.

During the proceedings, the judge asked the NAB officials as to why the reference against Ahsan Iqbal was not moved to which they replied that they had sent the reference to Headquarters for approval.

At this, the court directed NAB officials to file reference on the next date of hearing and put off further hearing till August 26th.

Earlier, NAB had pleaded the court to give more time to submit reference against Ahsan Iqbal, saying that witnesses were not appearing due to coronavirus fear.

The PML-N leader expressed anger over NAB‘s statement asking why he was put in jail for two months when there were no witnesses.

NAB alleged that Ahsan Iqbal had illegally initiated a project of Rs 3 billion in Narowal, causing loss worth billions to the national

The anti-graft watchdog body alleged that Iqbal had illegally initiated a project of Rs 3 billion in Narowal, causing a loss worth billions to the national exchequer.

NAB claimed to have received a complaint that the Narowal Sports City was constructed at a cost of approximately Rs6 billion, which was a violation of rules.

Hearing Pakistan Corruption National Accountability Bureau Sports Ahsan Iqbal Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jail Narowal August Muslim (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Court Coronavirus

