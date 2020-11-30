NAB court put off till Dec 21 hearing of PSO case against Abbasi, others    

, , ,

The court has deferred the hearing after it was informed that defence counsel was suffering from Covid-19, and therefore, the hearing of the case should be put off further till any other day.

An accountability court putt off till Dec 21 further hearing of a PSO case against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former petroleum secretary Arshad Mirza and others.

As proceedings commenced, the court was iformed that a defence counsel was suffering from Covid-19 due to which he could not appear before it. The court was informed that NAB prosecutor could also not appear before the court due to the pandemic.

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and other accused had been there in the courtroom as the proceedings commenced.

NAB had earlier filed a reference against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader and Arshad Mirza, accusing them of appointing Sheikh Imranul Haq as managing director and Yaqoob Sattar as deputy managing director (finance) of the PSO in violation of rules and regulations.

On Sept 30, a Sindh High Court division bench headed by Justice K. K Agha had allowed interim bail to all petitioners in the case. The court, however, directed the ministry of interior to place the Names of all petitioners on Exit Control List (ECL).

The SHC on May 19 had granted interim pre-arrest bail to Abbasi and others against a surety bond of Rs 500,000 each.