NAB court rejects Raja Pervez Ashraf’s plea for acquittal in Nandipur Power Project case

(@fidahassanain)

The court held that no relief could be given to the suspects under the NAB Amendment Act, 2019.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 18th, 2020) An Accountability Court on Wednesday turned down petition moved by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf seeking acquittal and three other persons in Nandipur Power Project case.

NAB Court Judge Azam Khan announced the reserved verdict over the acquittal of former premier and three others. The judge directed the NAB officials to produce witnesses against Ashraf.

Dr. Riaz, Shumaila Mahmood and Masood Chishti were the other three suspects who moved petitions for their acquittal in the case.

The court held that the suspects were not worthy of getting any relief in light of the NAB Amendment Act, 2019. A Chinese company constructed Nandipur Power project in Gujranwala. The construction of the project started in 2008 which completed during Nawaz Sharif’s government in March 2015. NAB alleged that that the project was delayed by 25 months and 15 days which caused a loss of Rs 27.3 billion to the national exchequer.