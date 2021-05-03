UrduPoint.com
NAB Court Reserves Judgement On Petition Seeking Closure Of Three Cases Against Chaudhary Brothers

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 01:39 PM

NAB Court reserves judgement on petition seeking closure of three cases against Chaudhary brothers

A NAB prosecutor told the judge that Sharif brothers were facing three inquiries regarding assets beyond known means of sources and illegal recruitment cases.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 3rd, 2021) An accountability court on Monday reserved its verdict in a petition filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seeking closure of three cases against Chaudhary brothers. n.

As proceedings commenced, NAB prosecutor Hafiz Asadullah said that Chaudhary Shujaat and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi both were facing NAB inquiries regarding assets beyond known sources of income, illegal recruitments cases. He said that since no proof was found against Chaudharys in these cases, therefore, it was better to close these inquries against them in these cases. After hearing arguments of the NAB’s prosecutor, the accountability judge Shiekh Sajjad reserved the verdict.

